This support comes from the Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme, the application window for which opened on February 29.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said: "I am pleased to be able to make £1 million available to support our marine, fisheries and aquaculture industry."

Funding will cover a wide range of activities across 11 categories.

This includes improvements to aquaculture sites, energy-efficient vessels and professional advice for marine environment sustainability, all enhancing business and marketing strategies.

Also, research projects focusing on health, safety and wellbeing of the sector could be funded.

Registered companies can apply for grants ranging from £500 to £100,000 until May 10.

Successful applicants will be notified in July.

Applicants must be registered with Rural Payments Wales (RPW) Online for the application and claiming process.

"The Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme offers funding for a broad range of actions which can be vital in helping businesses to take advantage of opportunities and grow," Ms Griffiths added, encouraging industry stakeholders to visit Welsh Government’s website for more details.