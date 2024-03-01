Over the course of three years, the day of remembrance has been backed by more than 850 organisations and millions of individuals.

This yearly occasion lends support to those who grieved during the pandemic without the comfort of family and friends gathering.

Torfaen County Borough Council leader Anthony Hunt expressed his approval for the cause.

Mr Hunt said: "I welcome Marie Curie’s efforts to bring people together to support each other and remember loved ones who died during the pandemic."

The public can partake in various ways on Sunday, March 3.

These include joining the moment of reflection at 12 noon, hosting a reflection activity, and sharing the names of those they wish to remember.

Further details can be found at the Marie Curie website.

The Marie Curie charity is recognised as the UK's leading funder of end of life and palliative care research.