Bedwas Leisure Centre has been closed for almost a month after it was revealed that "essential maintenance" was required to make it safe for customers to use.

At the time, the centre's owners Caerphilly County Borough Council, were unable to confirm how long the work was expected to take, but said that any updates would be shared through their social channels.

They also said the 3G pitches would remain available for customer use during the centre's closure, and that the management team were considering the possibility of moving to Caerphilly Leisure Centre on Virginia Close if possible and necessary.

Now, it has been revealed on social media that the centre will be reopening from tomorrow, Friday March 1.

The news came courtesy of Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen Cllr Lisa Phipps, who had also broken the news of the centre's closure first on Wednesday, February 7.

Cllr Phipps posted on Facebook just after 11am on Thursday, February 29 with the announcement.

She wrote: "I’m pleased to able to confirm that Bedwas LC will reopen for public access on Friday 1st March ’24.

"The works that were required to ensure the site was safe to re-open have now been undertaken along with some additional works that were brought forward to provide additional safeguards and improve the customer experience."

Caerphilly County Borough Council have been contacted for comment.