The role of an ambassador involves supporting newcomers to learn more about Wales, promoting the use of Welsh language in businesses, and strengthening local social networks.

The scheme is open to all individuals and businesses, with training available via short online modules on the history and current relevance of the language.

The minister for education and Welsh language, Jeremy Miles, became the first cultural ambassador, promoting the scheme as "a simple yet effective way of supporting and promoting the Welsh language" and encouraging community members to support the Welsh language and "go for it" if they want to take part in the scheme.

Volunteers who complete the training are granted a certificate, badge, window sticker, and support information pack which includes information about a complimentary translation service.

Bronze level modules were released on launch day with silver and gold levels to be added later in the year.

To learn more and get involved, individuals are urged to visit the Cultural Ambassador Course on Ambassador Wales' website.