A large police presence was seen near the Shaftesbury Community Centre on Evans Street on the morning of Wednesday, February 28.

Gwent Police have confirmed that four men - aged 49, 37, 34 and 23 - have all been arrested on suspicion of owning an illegal firearm and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

The arrests were made as part of two warrants being conducted at addresses near Evans Street at around 4am.

Three of the men currently remain in custody, while the 49-year-old has been released under investigation.

The statement given to the Argus said: "Officers conducted two warrants at addresses near Evans Street, Newport, at around 4am on Wednesday, February 29.

