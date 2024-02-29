46-year-old Christopher Harris had been reported as missing on Tuesday, February 27, having not been seen since 9.30am that morning, near Dan Y Bryn in Gilwern.

Police were growing concerned for Mr Harris' welfare, and had urged him to get in touch.

Mr Harris, who was believed to have been in the Aberystwyth area, and had been described as around 6ft tall, with long dark hair in a ponytail and a beard, while he had been wearing a black jacket with red joggers and red trainers when he was last seen.

Gwent Police confirmed he had been found on social media on the afternoon of Thursday, February 29, and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.