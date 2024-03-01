This comes from a ‘New Digital Reality’ report by FT Longitude and TechnologyOne which indicates that more than 66 per cent of council leaders confessed deficiencies in delivering digital services to residents.

Key obstacles identified include red tape and ongoing financial struggles.

Caerphilly County Borough Council leader Councillor Sean Morgan recently cautioned councils of potential bankruptcy unless additional funding is obtained or severe service cuts occur.

An additional fund of £25m was announced by the UK government in January 2024, offering potential relief, although details remain undisclosed.

Leo Hanna, UK executive vice president of TechnologyOne - which powers Newport City Council's technology - said: "Most Welsh councils are between a rock and a hard place right now.

"Our report confirms our concern that most councils in Wales are still operating on a ‘sticky tape and glue’ basis."

The report identified a solution viable for councils in the digital transformation space, including government grants and the potential for collaborative approaches.

Nonetheless, it emphasised the necessity for councils to adopt digital pragmatism for real progress.