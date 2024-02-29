The 2024 awards were held on Wednesday (February 28) celebrating "excellence throughout the fish and chip industry".

Businesses across the UK have undergone rigorous testing and interviews in recent months to determine the winners.

President of the National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook, said: “The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 has been a remarkable experience to be part of.

"Our winners and finalists have put their all into making their fish and chip businesses stand-out for all the right reasons.

“It’s no secret that the sector has been hit hard by economic hardship, yet we have seen first-hand how chippies up and down the country, and overseas, are thinking fast on their feet to defy the odds without compromising on ethical standpoints, quality and most importantly, great tasting fish and chips.

“We are bursting with pride for our winners and other contenders.

"It’s a privilege to be able to support and encourage them further and they should all be proud of what they’ve achieved."

Cardiff chippy recognised at National Fish and Chip Awards 2024

Amongst the winners at The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 were two restaurants from South Wales.

Ship Deck in Caerphilly was named winner in the Takeaway of the Year category while Cardiff-based Zero Plus Fish & Chips took home the Marketing and Innovation Award.

Zero Plus Fish and Chips is located on Cowbridge Road East in Canton, Cardiff and has been servicing the community since 1991.

The chippy's website, explaining the history of the award winning business, says: "Zohaibs’ parents, known locally as Mama and Papa, brought the premises which was already called Zero Plus and created the foundations for a new standard of Fish and Chips in Canton.

"After finishing University, Zohaib joined the team full time and now manages the day to day running of the shop.

"From buying the best ingredients, serving customers with a smile and mastering the art of perfect Fish & Chips, the business has grown to be an Award-winning establishment and a destination shop in Cardiff."