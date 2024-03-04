Tutta Bella gift shop will be closing permanently at the end of next month after more than a decade of trading on Brynmawr's high street.

Opened by Francesca Taylor 12 years ago in 2012, Tutta Bella has become a staple of gift shopping for many residents of the local area, who formed a loyal fanbase.

Dozens of customers reacted to the news that was shared on the shop's social media last weekend.

Ms Taylor shared the sad announcement on Facebook just after 6pm on Saturday, February 24.

She wrote: "Hello everyone. It’s with a heavy heart I write that Tutta Bella will be closing its doors at the end of March after 12 years of trading. If I could stay open I would.

"I just wanted to say thank you to all my lovely customers for supporting me for so long, many have become friends during this time. It’s been amazing and I will miss everyone.

"I also wanted to say thank you to my lovely ladies Kia, Lois and Ria, who have worked and helped me be able to have the time off with Sofia that I have had. I’m so grateful.

"Please support us for the last month of trading, pop in and say hello, grab a bargain or two! I will be in every now and again and will be there on the last few days for sure if anyone would like to say goodbye."

There was an outpouring of love from customers and fellow local business alike at the news, with many describing the closure as "a loss to the town", as a place where they have been able to find a "treasure trove" of delightful gifts.

Well-wishers were aplenty, with more than 200 comments wishing Ms Taylor and her family good luck for the future and expressing their dismay at her decision to move on.

Tutta Bella, currently at 6 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr, NP23 4AE, can also be found online at tuttabellagifts.co.uk until the end of March.