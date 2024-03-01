Gwent Police closed off Greenhill Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, between the junction of Cwrdy Road and East Avenue just before 9pm on Wednesday, February 28.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route for their journey.

The road remained closed for some time, well into the morning of Thursday, February 29, with the AA Traffic Cameras showing the road had been reopened and traffic was flowing smoothly by around 9.30am.

Officers from Gwent Police attended the scene with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

In a statement to the Argus, Gwent Police said the road closure had been due to a "medical emergency".

The full statement said: "We received a report of a medical emergency in Greenhill Road, Pontypool, at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, February 28.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a man was taken to hospital for treatment."