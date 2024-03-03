A WOMAN was arrested after she stole goods worth £325 from Marks & Spencer in Newport.

Rosemary Carr was caught shoplifting at the M&S store at Newport Retail Park last Christmas.

The 64-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to theft on December 21, 2023.

Newport Magistrates' Court heard that the items were recovered.

MORE NEWS: Olympic sprinter from Newport caught speeding

Carr, of Llanhennock Top Road, Llanhennock, Monmouthshire was fined £123 and ordered to pay a £49 surcharge.