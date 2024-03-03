A WOMAN was arrested after she stole goods worth £325 from Marks & Spencer in Newport.
Rosemary Carr was caught shoplifting at the M&S store at Newport Retail Park last Christmas.
The 64-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to theft on December 21, 2023.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard that the items were recovered.
Carr, of Llanhennock Top Road, Llanhennock, Monmouthshire was fined £123 and ordered to pay a £49 surcharge.
