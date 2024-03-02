Wesley Davies, 33, from Newport has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm after he attacked Kevin Randall in Cardiff on July 31, 2021.

Even his barrister Peter Donnison admitted his client had a “horrendous” criminal record but he applied for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant said he was “reluctantly” agreeing to the request at Newport Crown Court.

But he told Davies: “This is a very serious offence and immediate custody is a very real option.”

The defendant has previous convictions that include robbery, possession of a machete in public, affray, assault and failing to comply with court orders.

Mr Donnison said that alcohol was at the root of Davies’ problems and asked for his client to be given help to tackle it.

“Various types of sentences have had a limited impact on his offending and of him going forwards,” his barrister told the court.

“But one of the matters that is on his record is an abstinence tag that he had on the previous occasion to address his drinking because that's this man's flaw.

“When he had that tag, he completed that tag, he cleaned himself up and then effectively went on a bender having done so.

“When completed, he went, ‘Wahey! I can drink again!’ and he fell straight back into offending again.”

He added: “If he were to go to prison today, and he will come out in a few months’ time, he will be back in the same position that he's in today.

“My application is that it is in the overall interests of justice that this man needs to get some help to try and change his life.”

Davies, of Tetbury Close, Shaftesbury is due to have his pre-sentence appointment next week and his sentence due to take place on March 28.

He was granted conditional bail.