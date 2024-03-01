Live

School and travel updates after Met Office snow forecast

Met Office
Traffic Wales
Traffic
Weather
South Wales
By Sam Portillo

  • After an historically wet February, the Met Office forecast snow in Gwent for March 1.
  • Experts gave Ebbw Vale a 90 per cent chance of snow with feels-like temperatures of less than zero.
  • No schools have been closed yet.

