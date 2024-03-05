The report "Generating Growth in the Rural Economy: an inquiry into rural productivity in Wales" was created from evidence accumulated from top business groups, employers, and unions, and puts forward low-cost measures which could maximize the potential of the Welsh rural economy.

Iain Hill-Trevor, chairperson of CLA Cymru, said: "Wales needs to generate economic growth and good, skilled new jobs.

"Both can be delivered by delivering on the recommendations within this report."

"This cross-party report has taken evidence from a range of sectors throughout Wales, drawing on experiences of those living and working in rural Wales," stated Samuel Kurtz MS, chairman of the cross party group.

Margaret Bardsley, a holiday lettings business owner, cited the local economic benefits of her business and mentioned the potential of rural businesses, stating: "Rural businesses are dynamic and forward-thinking, and we’re ready to work with the government to help unleash the potential of the rural economy."

Some of the recommendations include re-establishing the Rural Development Board and this board will create a rural development strategy and measures for planning for responsible growth.