SAVANNAH BROGAN, 26, of Coverack Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Maesglas on July 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL DEANE HAYMAN, 63, of Alexandra Road, Newport must pay £1,320 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using on a road a motor vehicle with a load which was insecure on Chepstow Road on July 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRIAN KELLEY, 36, of Bettws Hill, Bettws, Newport must pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 20mph zone on Monnow Way on July 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CHRISTOPHER PARKER, 64, of Church Road, Talywain, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted two counts of assault by beating.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and made the subject of a two-year restraining order.

DAVID LEWIS THOMAS, 35, of Beechcroft, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Manor Road on March 14, 2023.

He must pay £1,145 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW DAVIES, aged 43, of Lansbury Terrace, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 31mph in a 20mph zone on Pembroke Court, Caldicot on July 25, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JOHN ANTHONY DURY, 57, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 29mph in a 20mph zone on Welland Crescent on July 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NICOLA MORGAN, 45, of Wyllie Road, Gelligroes, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when she was using a hand-held mobile telephone and driving when she was in such a position that she could not have proper control of the vehicle on Newbridge Road on July 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHEMANA RAMSEY, 31, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES WENT, 43, of Narberth Close, Newport must pay £143 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Duffryn Drive on July 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER HARDING, 44, of Glandwr Industrial Estate, Aberbeeg, Abertillery must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on July 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DARRELL CATHERINE LAURA JONES, 56, of Commercial Road, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.