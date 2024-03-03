MARCUS BAILEY, 25, of Howe Circle, Newport was jailed for eight weeks but that sentence was suspended for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to riding an off-road bike while disqualified and without insurance on Corporation Road on August 22, 2023.

He was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am until May 14, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs.

MICHAEL BRABON, aged 23, of Old William Street, Blaenavon must pay £608 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Avondale Road, Cwmbran on July 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RUTH HEWETT, 52, of Oxwich Grove, Newport must pay £188 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 Wentloog Avenue, Peterstone on July 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

CHARLIE DOUGLAS, 36, of Churchill Terrace, Chingford, London must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to assault by beating at Wetherspoons, Cwmbran on May 31, 2023.

AISHA ILYAS HASHMI, 37, of Church Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Lighthouse Road on March 22, 2023.

She must pay £556 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN DAVID MANKA, 42, of Glan y Nant, Fochriw, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Heol Y Bryn on July 24, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAURA ELIZABETH RAFFOUR, 37, of Cambrian Way, Marshfield, Newport must pay £101 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY JONES, 47, of Park Road, Victoria, Ebbw Vale must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport on June 4, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTIAN LEE HUMPHRIES, 37, of Pandy, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £160 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

MATTHEW BILTON, 35, of Hazel Grove, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 Newport Road on July 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMMANUEL OLUTOMIUA OMIWADE, 40, of Hill Street, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on July 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PETRU BANU, 48, of Bedford Road, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving without due care and attention on Commercial Place, Tyntetown, Abercynon on January 12, 2021.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.