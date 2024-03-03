Ffos Caerffili opens to the public on Friday, March 15, with a roster of 28 traders.

Local school choirs will feature in events over the Friday and Saturday, March 16, as market traders run a series of workshops.

The delayed market opening marks the first result of the Caerphilly Town 2025 Placemaking Plan, which also includes a £5 million conservation project at Caerphilly Castle and upgrades to the public transport interchange.

Three new independent traders have signed up to the Ffos Caerffili market, joining the likes of Bab Haus, Upmarket Family Butchers and Two Shot Social.

Cardiff favourite Bao Selecta, known for street food with a “Taiwanese twist”, will be on site and serving customers from March 15.

Caerphilly-based vintage and second-hand clothing shop Circular Studio is also coming to Ffos and will offer workshops on how to repurpose “pre-loved” items.

“I’m really looking forward to becoming a part of the Ffos Caerffili family and building a community of traders,” said owner Sam Eastcott. “I can’t wait to meet more of the community and spread the love for second-hand clothing across Caerphilly.”

Local man Joe Carey, with eight years of horticultural experience, is also bringing Joe’s Plant Place to the market.

“In these often-hectic times, houseplants are the perfect thing to keep your mind occupied,” he said. “The enjoyment I get from them is what I want to share with the public of Caerphilly.

“I hope they realise the mental wellbeing you can get from taking care of your leafy friends.

“Aside from being a permanent houseplant hub, we’ll be offering hands-on plant workshops, so the thing I’m most excited about is working with people of all generations to show off the love that gardening provides.”

Market operators Steve Bines and Grant Jones said: 'We are hugely excited that the opening of Ffos Caerffili is now fast approaching and that we’ll soon be able to share the wonders of the site with all local residents.”

“We've been working extremely hard with all businesses involved to present a great range of local traders and are thrilled that the space will soon become a vibrant and buzzing centre of quality goods, produce and services within Caerphilly.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, deputy leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council said it was “great to see a positive reaction” to the reveal of additional traders.

The Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan uses funding support from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns initiative.