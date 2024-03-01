In June last year Wildstone Group Limited applied for planning permission to install a digital advertising hoarding at 27 Cwm Road, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale.

This digital display was planned to be three metres tall and six metres wide and would show “static” adverts in rotation.

It would replace the existing advert board that has been there for 14 years.

In October, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council planners refused the proposal on highway safety issues.

The council said that the advertising board would be “distracting to road users.”

In their appeal submission Wildstone said: “The existing advertisement is a well-established feature of the local street environment.”

PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales) planning inspector Helen Smith visited the site in January.

Ms Smith said: “Owing to its position on a long straight section of the A4046, the advertisement would be visible for some distance when travelling northbound, at a time when drivers would be slowing down due to the reduction in the speed limit in the approach to the appeal site.

“Given the good forward visibility of the road and the reduction in the speed limit, drivers would have sufficient advance warning of vehicles slowing down or waiting to turn into the junctions of Cemetery Road and Brynhyfryd Terrace, and those stopping at the signalised pedestrian crossing.”

Ms Smith added that conditions could be placed on the advertising board to limit the rotation speed so that the images and the level of illumination would not distract drivers during the hours of darkness.

Ms Smith said: “Consequently, the advertisement would not cause such a distraction to drivers that it would affect the safe use and operation of the highway.”

“The appeal is allowed, and consent is granted.”

The detail of the appeal is set to be presented to the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Planning committee at their meeting next Thursday, March 7.