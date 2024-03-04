ANNE CRAWFORD, 61, of Seymour Way, Magor, Monmouthshire was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to causing racially aggravated provocation of violence by words or behaviour on July 22, 2022.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

SEAN MATHEWS, 55, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting emergency workers PC Conor Stripp and nurse Ronan Williams in Cwmbran on November 16, 2022.

He was made the subject of a 12-week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am and must pay £200 in compensation and a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

JEFFREY KHAN, 41, of Marion Place, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 18 months after he admitted two counts of assault by beating and causing criminal damage to a mobile phone between November 2 and November 3, 2023.

He must attend 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme, was made the subject of a three-year restraining order and must pay £600 in compensation.

ALICE PRESTON, 34, of Raglan Way, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £605 in a fine, compensation, surcharge and costs after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer on November 5, 2023.

CONNOR DAVIES, 30, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport was jailed for 14 days after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison.

LLOYD LEWIS, 43, of Orchard Street, Brynmawr must pay £421 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Brecon Road, Abergavenny on July 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL MICHAEL SICOLO, 31, of Morgan Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £188 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 29mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on July 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID RANDALL, 54, of Well Lane, Llanvair Discoed, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for 14 days for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on the A449 slip road on May 30, 2023.

He must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN PRICE, 56, of Lewis Close, Garndiffaith, Pontypool must pay £168 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT ANTHONY HART, 58, of Lawrence Hill Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran on August 1, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAJJAD ALI, 37, of Oxford Street, Newport must pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Bettws Lane on June 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHEL LINDA CAHALANE, 38, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding on the M5 motorway on Tiverton, Devon on January 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

FORMACTION LTD, Glandwr Industrial Estate, Aberbeeg, Abertillery must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

IAN HANCOCK, 60, of Gelli Lane, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Bryn Road on July 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN PAUL COMPTON, 38, of Barfleur Crescent, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEAN BUMBY, 40, of no fixed abode, Newport must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for possession of heroin and possession of cocaine on February 20.

LOALE ABDULLAH, 23, of London Street, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.