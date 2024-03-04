The branch closed in November 2023 because of what Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax, called falling customer demand.

Now, Caerphilly Council has approved a planning application to convert the site, at 32 Castle Court, into a restaurant.

Architectural drawings of the proposed conversion show details such as “ordering screens” and a “serving counter”, suggesting the transformation could lead to a future fast-food outlet occupying the premises.

The plans also show a seating area and kitchen for the ground floor, and then an office, toilets and storage upstairs.

Any conversion work would take place within the existing layout of the building and would not require any external changes, according to a design statement by ET Planning.

The applicant for the proposed conversion is Estama, the managing agents of the Castle Court Shopping Centre.

No letters of objection were submitted to Caerphilly Council during a public consultation period.

Council planners, in a report outlining their decision to approve planning permission, noted the proposed change of use would “look to revitalise a vacant unit, creating an active frontage on what is a prominent location”.

They noted other applications for food and drink premises “within this retail area” had been refused, but said the former Halifax premises was “vacant and in disuse”.

Any visual impact of the conversion would be considered “appropriate” and not likely to be “adverse”, the planners added.

Permission was granted for the change of use, subject to several conditions, including that the proposed future opening hours of the premises be limited to between 8.30am and midnight from Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 11pm on Sunday or bank holidays.