American manufacturing company Vishay Intertechnology agreed a takeover in November worth more than £140 million.

The 28-acre site in Duffryn, which mainly supplies the automotive markets, suffered a long spell of uncertainty after the government forced owners Nexperia, who had Chinese links, to sell over national security concerns.

Nexperia president Joel Smejkal said the company’s goal was to “safeguard the positions of the highly skilled and dedicated employees”.

The government has approved the change in ownership today, March 1.

The Argus understands the review was concluded within statutory timeframes.

Commenting, shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens MP said: “This is long-overdue good news for workers in Newport who have campaigned hard for UK ministers to end their prevarication.

“The government claimed they could process decisions like this in a ‘business friendly’ 30 days, but ministers dragged their feet for months, risking livelihoods and valuable investment in a strategically significant industry."

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "Following a detailed national security assessment, the Deputy Prime Minister, in his role as Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office, has allowed the proposed acquisition of Nexperia Newport Ltd, by Vishay Intertechnology Inc to proceed.

"This is subject to one necessary and proportionate condition the Deputy Prime Minister has put in place to mitigate potential national security risks using the National Security and Investment Act (2021). The powers enable the UK to continue championing open investment, whilst protecting national security."