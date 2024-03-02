EARLIER this week we featured pictures of junior football teams from around Gwent in a special supplement published with the Argus.
Here are just some of the pictures from it - and there's plenty more to come.
Newport Civil Service under-6s
Newport City under-12s
Newport Corinthians under-12s
Newport Corinthians under-10s
Treowen Stars Girls under-14s
Nantyglo under-10s
Wattsville Girls under-12s
Treowen Stars Girls under-10s
Treowen Stars Girls under-10s - Sunday fixtures
Treowen Stars Girls under-7s - Sunday fixtures
Cwmcarn Athletic FC girls under-11s
Caerleon under-8s
Caerleon under-11s
Caldicot Castle
Chepstow Town Girls FC, also known as The Seals
Cwmbran Celtic under-12s girls
Cwmbran Town under-11s
