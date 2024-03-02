EARLIER this week we featured pictures of junior football teams from around Gwent in a special supplement published with the Argus.

Here are just some of the pictures from it - and there's plenty more to come.

South Wales Argus: Newport Civil Service u6

Newport Civil Service under-6s

South Wales Argus: Newport City U12s

Newport City under-12s

South Wales Argus: Newport Corinthians U12

Newport Corinthians under-12s

South Wales Argus: Newport Corinthians U10s

Newport Corinthians under-10s

South Wales Argus: Treowen Stars Girs U14s.

Treowen Stars Girls under-14s

South Wales Argus: Nantyglo U10s

Nantyglo under-10s

South Wales Argus: Wattsville Girls U12s team,

Wattsville Girls under-12s

South Wales Argus: Treowen Stars Girls U10s

Treowen Stars Girls under-10s

South Wales Argus: Treowen Stars Girls U10s - Sunday Fixtures

Treowen Stars Girls under-10s - Sunday fixtures

South Wales Argus: Treowen Stars Girls U7s - Sunday Fixtures

Treowen Stars Girls under-7s - Sunday fixtures

South Wales Argus: Cwmcarn Athletic FC girls U11s

Cwmcarn Athletic FC girls under-11s

South Wales Argus: Caerleon U8s

Caerleon under-8s

South Wales Argus: Caerleon U8s

Caerleon under-8s

South Wales Argus: Caerleon U8s

Caerleon under-8s

South Wales Argus: Caerleon U8s

Caerleon under-8s

South Wales Argus: Caerleon U11s

Caerleon under-11s

South Wales Argus: Caldicot Castle

Caldicot Castle

South Wales Argus: Chepstow Town Girls FC also known as The Seals

Chepstow Town Girls FC, also known as The Seals

South Wales Argus: Cwmbran Celtic Under 12 girls

Cwmbran Celtic under-12s girls

South Wales Argus: Cwmbran Town u11s

Cwmbran Town under-11s