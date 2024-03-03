WE RECENTLY featured pictures of junior football teams from around Gwent in a special supplement published with the Argus.
We've already featured one set of pictures online - click here to see them - and there's plenty more to come.
And see the latest set of pictures below.
Cwmbran Town under-nines
Pontnewydd under-sevens B
Cromwell Youth under-eights Blue
Cromwell Youth under-eights Red
Cromwell Youth under-nines
Lliswerry Lizards under-10s
Lliswerry Lizards under-12s
Lliswerry Lizards under-12s and under-10s girls
Lliswerry Lizards under-13s Blue
Lliswerry Lizards under-13s Green
Lliswerry Lizards under-13s Yellow
Lliswerry Lizards under-sixes
Lliswerry Lizards under-sevens
Fleur De Lys under-13s
Fleur De Lys under-18s
Fleur De Lys under-10s
Fleur De Lys under-12s
Fleur De Lys under-14s
Fleur De Lys under-15s
Fleur De Lys under-16s
Fleur De Lys under-fives
Fleur De Lys under-sixes
Fleur De Lys under-sevens
Fleur De Lys under-eights
Fleur De Lys under-nines
