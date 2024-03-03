WE RECENTLY featured pictures of junior football teams from around Gwent in a special supplement published with the Argus.

And see the latest set of pictures below.

South Wales Argus: Cwmbran Town u9s

Cwmbran Town under-nines

South Wales Argus: Pontnewydd under 7's B

Pontnewydd under-sevens B

South Wales Argus: Cromwell Youth U8s Blue

Cromwell Youth under-eights Blue

South Wales Argus: Cromwell Youth U8s Red

Cromwell Youth under-eights Red

South Wales Argus: Cromwell Youth U9s

Cromwell Youth under-nines

South Wales Argus: Lliswerry Lizards U10s

Lliswerry Lizards under-10s

South Wales Argus: Lliswerry Lizards U12s

Lliswerry Lizards under-12s

South Wales Argus: Lliswerry Lizards U12s and U10s girls

Lliswerry Lizards under-12s and under-10s girls

South Wales Argus: Lliswerry Lizards U13 Blue

Lliswerry Lizards under-13s Blue

South Wales Argus: Lliswerry Lizards U13s Green

Lliswerry Lizards under-13s Green

South Wales Argus: Lliswerry Lizards U13s Yellow

Lliswerry Lizards under-13s Yellow

South Wales Argus: Lliswerry Lizards U6s

Lliswerry Lizards under-sixes

South Wales Argus: Lliswerry Lizards U7s

Lliswerry Lizards under-sevens

South Wales Argus: Fleur dy Lys U13s

Fleur De Lys under-13s

South Wales Argus: Fleur dy Lys U18s

Fleur De Lys under-18s

South Wales Argus: Fleur dy Lys U10s

Fleur De Lys under-10s

South Wales Argus: Fleur dy Lys U12s

Fleur De Lys under-12s

South Wales Argus: Fleur dy Lys U14s

Fleur De Lys under-14s

South Wales Argus: Fleur dy Lys U15s

Fleur De Lys under-15s

South Wales Argus: Fleur dy Lys U16s

Fleur De Lys under-16s

South Wales Argus: Fleur dy Lys U5s

Fleur De Lys under-fives

South Wales Argus: Fleur dy Lys U6s

Fleur De Lys under-sixes

South Wales Argus: Fleur dy Lys U7s

Fleur De Lys under-sevens

South Wales Argus: Fleur dy Lys U8s

Fleur De Lys under-eights

South Wales Argus: Fleur dy Lys U9s

Fleur De Lys under-nines