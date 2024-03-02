We look at their cases.

Anthony Tregonning

A road worker’s leg was amputated after he was hit by speeding driver Anthony Tregonning.

Ieuan Parry was struck by the defendant who had been travelling at around 131mph in a £40,000 Mitsubishi Evo on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road near Tredegar.

Tregonning was being chased by the police when he drove into an area closed off by cones and struck his victim before continuing on his getaway.

He then called 999 twice and tried to blame his ex-girlfriend for the crime by saying she must have stolen his car.

The 39-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil was jailed for three years and four months after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

Aaron Powell

A criminal was caught with drugs, designer gear and champagne worth more than £50,000 after police searched his home.

Officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the Ford Ranger pick-up truck being driven by Aaron Powell when they stopped him in Blackwood.

When they searched his address they found 296g of cocaine and 228 packets of edible cannabis which were jointly worth £33,540.

Powell, 33, of Mill Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was sent to prison for 30 months after admitting possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Johnathan Mann

A brute left his girlfriend with a bleed on the brain when he savagely assaulted her after falsely accusing her of cheating on him.

Johnathan Mann, 37, from Risca attacked the woman in her own home in Cwmbran during a jealous rage when he suspected her of being unfaithful to him.

It was triggered by a message she had received from a male colleague ahead of a business trip she was about to take to Barcelona.

He has a history of being physically abusive to women he has been in relationships with, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Mann was locked up for 10 years after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of intentional strangulation.

Andrew Bloodworth

A thug with a history of violence against women strangled his girlfriend in a pub while he was celebrating his birthday.

Andrew Bloodworth was “very drunk” when he attacked his partner after becoming “aggressive and abusive” when they argued at the Halfway Hotel in Cwmbran.

The 38-year-old was found guilty of intentional strangulation following a trial.

Bloodworth, of Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran was jailed for 30 months.

Declan Gunter

Gareth Williams

Two drug dealing neighbours were jailed after they were caught selling ecstasy and cannabis.

Declan Gunter, 28, and Gareth Williams, 30, were arrested after police raided their homes in Derwent Court, a cul-de-sac in the Bettws area of Newport.

They found 79 pink and white ecstasy tablets and 22.3g of cannabis with a combined potential street value of £1,050.

Police also came across “high value goods” which included trainers, clothes, jewellery and gift sets.

Gunter and Williams were each jailed for 33 months.