Samuel James Waddington was born on February 6, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. His parents are Rachel and James Waddington, of Pontypool.

Hudson Lewis John Tippins was born on February 5, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 1oz. His parents are Naomi Rees and Leigh Tippins, of Newport, and his big sister is Macey-Leigh, six.

Oakley John Davies was born on January 12, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. His parents are Rachel Davies and Corey Shefford, of Caerleon, and his sibling is Bentley Davies, three.