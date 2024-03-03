Matthew Thomas, 27, of Riverside Drive, Blaenavon, had been charged with two counts of assault by touching of a child under the age of 13 and one of exposure in Cwmbran on March 13, 2023.

He appeared at Newport Crown Court on Friday, March 1, to receive his sentence.

Judge Eugene Egan said he had a “limited menu” of options after Thomas had been found unfit to stand trial and plead and proceedings were no longer criminal.

Explaining the sentence, Mr Egan told him: “You will be supervised by local probation services for the next two years.

“In the future, either you, or the probation service, can ask the magistrates’ court to review the order if appropriate.”

He told Thomas to take advantage of the fact the probation service would be “aiming to help”.

In addition to the 24-month supervision order, Thomas must visit a police station within three days and inform them of his sentence. He will then be registered as a sex offender for a period of five years.

Mr Egan suggested he visit a station on the day “because then it’s done”.