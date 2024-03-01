More than 2000 people took part in last year's race and organisers will be hoping for similar numbers for this year's event.

Whether you are a runner, spectator or local going about your normal weekend, here is all you need to know about the Newport Half Marathon 2024.

Road closures for the Newport Half Marathon

The following roads will be closed on Sunday (March 3) for the Newport Half Marathon:

Heidenheim Drive from Sainsbury’s (total closure from 6am until 9.30am, then one lane will be closed until 12pm. Also no left turn off between 6am and 12pm).

Usk Way

Usk Way/Spytty Road (SDR Bridge)

Corporation Road (including all roads leading off)

Clarence Road - Newport Bridge

Caerleon Road (including Chepstow Road Church Road and Junction Road)

Caerleon Road - Bank Street

Stockton Road, Haisbro Road - Caerleon Road

Caerleon Bridge

Cold Bath Road

Pilmawr Road to River path

Sainsburys roundabout (one lane closed/access available)

Heidenheim Drive A4042

Newport City Footbridge

Bottom of Corporation Road

East Dock Road

Finish on Riverfront Pathway

All closures will be in place from 8am on Sunday until the last runner has passed.

The Newport Half Marathon website adds: "All roads along the route will be subject to traffic management procedures to ensure the safety of the runners and marshals, but in all cases will be kept to the minimum required."

Runners that don't reach the 9-mile mark at Sainsbury’s before midday will be directed along a slightly different route (using pavements) so the roads can reopen.

The half marathon website said: "We sincerely value the support of local residents and businesses, and will endeavour to keep all disruption to an absolute minimum."

Newport Half Marathon start time

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon 2024 starts at 9am.

The start line is located on Usk Way, outside the entrance to the University of South Wales Newport Campus.

Newport Half Marathon race route

The Newport Half Marathon will start on Usk Way in the heart of the city (adjacent to the University of South Wales Campus building).

Runners will head south over the SDR Bridge, turning left up Corporation Road.

The route then heads out to Caerleon before making its way back along the boardwalk into Newport.

The last 3 miles are on the river paths and the SDR bridge.

You can see the full race route here.

Car parks

Whether you are running the race or are heading along to watch, you may be wondering where you can park for the Newport Half Marathon on Sunday.

The event website says that Newport city centre car parks will remain open throughout the day, as will the bus station (access may be affected/limited so be sure to check road closures above).

City of Newport car parking available includes:

Friars Walk Car Park

Kingsway Car Park

NCP Car Park

More information for runners

Baggage

There will be "limited" baggage facilities on race day (March 3) so event organisers have asked runners "to arrive ready to run".

For those that really need bag storage, there will be some available within the race headquarters in the University (access at the rear of the University campus building).

Headphones

The race website explains: "The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon is a licensed event run under UKA terms and conditions.

"This includes the ban on in-ear headphones being worn."

It explains that under rule T55 (240) S 5 of the World Athletics and UKA Technical rules (2020 edition) the wearing of headphones, or similar devices, is not permitted.

The rule reads: "The wearing of headphones, or similar devices, (other than those medically prescribed), is not permitted in races on any single carriageway road that is not wholly closed to traffic."

However, headphones that work by conducting sound through bones and do not sit in the ears are acceptable for the City of Newport Half Marathon, the race website adds.

Water stations and toilets

There will be a number of water stations and toilet stops along the Newport Half Marathon route.

They will be located at:

Three miles - Newport Bridge

Six miles - Caerleon Village

Nine miles - Sainsbury's

12 miles - Blaina Wharf

Finish

For any more information about the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon visit the event's website.