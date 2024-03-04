And one year on, questions remain unanswered around how and why exactly the crash happened - and why it took two days to find the car after the group were first reported missing.

Darcy Ross, 21, Eve Smith, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were killed in the crash, while Sophie Russon and Shane Loughlin were left with serious injuries.

The group had been enjoying a night out on the Friday at Mufflers bar in Maesglas, before setting off on a journey around 2am on Saturday, March 4, when it was believed they travelled to the Trecco Bay Caravan Park and returned to the Pentwyn area of Cardiff, where they were last seen.

It was around this time that the fatal crash is believed to have occurred, with worried family members launching urgent missing appeals with the police and conducting their own searches for their loved ones early on March 5 after they said the police were not taking the missing persons case seriously enough.

The first missing persons report was filed at just after 7.30pm on Saturday, March 4, with a further two recorded that evening and a fourth around 5.30pm on the Sunday - but it wasn't until around 11.35pm on Sunday, March 5, that police confirmed they were officially looking for five missing people.

The group and their car were found by Gwent Police shortly after midnight on Monday, March 6, in a wooded area just off the A48. According to reports, the group may have been heading to Porthcawl.

Darcy Ross, Eve Smith, and Rafel Jeanne (L-R) died in the crash which left two others with serious injuries (Image: Facebook)Ms Ross, Ms Smith and Mr Jeanne were all pronounced dead at the scene with Ms Russon and Mr Loughlin rushed to hospital.

Ms Russon, who fractured her skull, broke her neck and spine and suffered a bleed on the brain, was eventually able to eat and talk again a month after having life-saving surgery.

Sophie Russon's mum has criticised the police response to missing person reports from her and the family members of the other people in the crash (Image: Facebook)Since the incident, dozens of tributes, memorials and fundraisers have taken place to support the families of the victims and those who survived.

On Tuesday, March 7, the day after the car was found, police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it was starting an investigation into the handling of the missing persons reports and the handling of the overall investigation by both South Wales and Gwent Police.

An inquest into the deaths of Ms Ross, Ms Smith, and Mr Jeanne opened on May 17.

By March 28, the IOPC were gathering evidence and making inquiries, and had spoken to a sixth person who had been in the car and dropped off before the crash.

An acquaintance of the group was later arrested for a separate driving offence that had taken place in the car the day before the crash, and police confirmed it was unrelated to their investigation.

Seven officers of Gwent Police have been issued with disciplinary notices and are under investigation for their conduct during the case (Image: Newsquest)

Last week the IOPC released a fresh update on their investigation, revealing that seven serving officers of Gwent Police who had been involved in investigating the crash were under disciplinary investigation for their conduct. This included one officer who is under criminal investigation for allegedly falsifying his witness statement.

IOPC director David Ford said: “We continue to analyse a significant volume of evidence and assess whether police actions following the missing person reports were in accordance with local and national policies and procedures.

"At the end of our investigation, we will make decisions as to whether any officer should face disciplinary proceedings and whether any matters should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.

“While we have carried out additional work to address the concerns raised, we will conclude our investigation as soon as possible. It is important for all concerned that our independent investigation is comprehensive and thorough."

Speaking after the IOPC statement was released, Gwent Police Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said: “Our thoughts and condolences continue to be with the family and friends of Darcy, Eve and Rafel who tragically lost their lives and those who sustained injuries that night.

“We acknowledge the impact that this has had on them and understand how important the findings of this investigation will be to all those affected and the wider community.

“We have been and continue to fully support the investigation which is being carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. It’s important that these matters are investigated thoroughly in an open and transparent manner.”

The force have said it will not be able to comment further until the conclusion of the IOPC investigation.

One year on, the families of three young people are still facing an agonising wait for answers about how and why their loved ones died.