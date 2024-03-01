The number of Welsh constituencies represented in the UK Parliament is set to reduce from 40 to 32 at the next General Election, following recommendations from the Boundary Commission.

Stephen Crabb criticised the reduction and the lack of Parliament time spent on Welsh issues, stating that “the smaller nations of the United Kingdom are not being well served”.

Mr Crabb told the Commons on Thursday: “I think we’ve got a challenge in the next Parliament, we will have fewer members of Parliament from Wales, significantly fewer members of Parliament from Wales.

“And I say with great sadness that will inevitably mean a weaker Welsh voice in this institution, both in absolute terms and in relative terms, Welsh representation is going to be smaller in the next Parliament.”

The Preseli Pembrokeshire MP also criticised the lack of Parliament time allocated to Welsh issues, adding: “There’s a feeling amongst many of us that … the smaller nations of the United Kingdom are not being well served in this institution at the moment.”

During a debate on Welsh affairs, Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville-Roberts accused the UK Government of ignoring and belittling Wales.

The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP said: “For 14 years Wales has had a UK Government which ignores and belittles our needs, wants and values and uses devolution, our democracy and our Senedd as a political punch bag.

“This is bad for our democracy in the UK and Wales, and we need to find a better way to deal with the UK as it stands.”

Elsewhere, Labour MP Beth Winter called for a fairer funding model for Wales, telling MPs: “(The Government) should replace the Barnett Formula with a fair, needs-based funding system, secure potential borrowing powers, increasing the borrowing cap and winning an increased reserve for Wales.”

She added: “Such measures would give Welsh Government greater power to invest in big ticket initiatives to transform the economy for the long-term.”

The Cynon Valley MP added: “In recent years we’ve seen an unprecedented recentralisation of power here in Westminster, forcing through legislation that conflicts with the position of Welsh Government and the people of Cymru. And I see that today the Senedd has voted to withhold legislative consent regarding the anti-boycott Bill that was passed here in Westminster.

“The independent commission on the constitutional future of Wales final report last month really does mark a landmark moment in Cymru and it concludes that the status-quo is not a viable option for providing stability and prosperity for Wales.

“It proposes three options, enhancing devolution, a federal structure, and independence, and the commission’s proposals do provide an opportunity for a much needed overhaul of both political and economic power for Cymru.”