More than 2000 people took part in last year's race and organisers will be hoping for similar numbers for this year's event.

The Newport Half Marathon will start on Usk Way in the heart of the city (adjacent to the University of South Wales Campus building).

Runners will head south over the SDR Bridge, turning left up Corporation Road.

The route then heads out to Caerleon before making its way back along the boardwalk into Newport.

You can see the full race route here.

For the safety of the runners, a number of road closures will be in place along the race route on Sunday.

Road closures in place for the Newport Half Marathon 2024

The following roads will be closed on Sunday (March 3) for the Newport Half Marathon 2024:

Heidenheim Drive from Sainsbury’s (total closure from 6am until 9.30am, then one lane will be closed until 12pm. Also no left turn off between 6am and 12pm).

Usk Way

Usk Way/Spytty Road (SDR Bridge)

Corporation Road (including all roads leading off)

Clarence Road - Newport Bridge

Caerleon Road (including Chepstow Road Church Road and Junction Road)

Caerleon Road - Bank Street

Stockton Road, Haisbro Road - Caerleon Road

Caerleon Bridge

Cold Bath Road

Pilmawr Road to River path

Sainsbury's roundabout (one lane closed/access available)

Heidenheim Drive A4042

Newport City Footbridge

Bottom of Corporation Road

East Dock Road

Finish on Riverfront Pathway

All closures will be in place from 8am on Sunday until the last runner has passed.

The Newport Half Marathon website adds: "All roads along the route will be subject to traffic management procedures to ensure the safety of the runners and marshals, but in all cases will be kept to the minimum required."

Runners that don't reach the 9 mile mark at Sainsbury’s before midday will be directed along a slightly different route (using pavements) so the roads can reopen.

The half marathon website said: "We sincerely value the support of local residents and businesses, and will endeavour to keep all disruption to an absolute minimum."

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon 2024 starts at 9am on Sunday, March 3.