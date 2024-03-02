Ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March and Mothering Sunday on 10 March, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has introduced a new set of recipes featuring Porc Blasus.
The campaign, titled 'How far is your fork from our porc?', champions the benefits of locally-sourced pork and promotes awareness to Welsh consumers.
"It reminds us that by choosing Porc Blasus, they're not only treating their loved ones to a special meal, but also supporting local the farmers and businesses that produce our pork," said HCC campaign executive Philippa Gill.
Porc Blasus comes from small-scale farms in Wales, with HCC encouraging local sourcing for the special meals.
