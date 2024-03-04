A NEWPORT man has appeared in the city’s magistrates’ court accused of £121,000 fraud.
Alex Hood, 43, has been charged with defrauding Haydock Stock Finance by dishonestly making a false representation to obtain finance for vehicles.
He is alleged to have done so between October 5, 2022 and November 1, 2022.
The defendant, of Aberthaw Close, is due to appear before the crown court on March 28.
Hood was granted unconditional bail.
