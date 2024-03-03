With a guide price of just £18,500-plus, the shell of a terraced house is on the market with Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Formerly a two-bedroom home, 167 Lewis Street, in Crumlin, near Newbridge, requires the full treatment if it is to be brought back to a habitable condition.

Gemma Vaughan, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The property is in stripped back state which allows the new owner to really see what they are getting - a blank canvas upon which to place their design ideas and to create a new home.

"The property has previously been extended and has now been hollowed out and taken back to bare bricks, so will require full refurbishment.

"On the ground floor the property offers an open-plan lounge diner with a former bathroom area.

"There is space for two bedrooms on the first floor and there is attic space on the floor above.

"There's a garden with various buildings at the back with useful rear access.

"There are brilliant views across the unique industrial heritage site of the former Crumlin Navigation Colliery buildings in the valley at the rear.

"Once complete the property could achieve some of £650 - £700 per calendar month depending on the standard of the work.

"The terraced house is ideally situated for access to Newbridge town centre with its shops and railway station and there are great link roads to Newport and the M4."

This property along with some 80 other lots is included in the next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts from Tuesday, March 5, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, March 7.