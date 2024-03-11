Local food reviewer Pete Dunckley first spotted La Taverna on Monnow Street back in December 2023 when the restaurant was being fitted out.

According to his post, he believed the restaurant was replacing Amo's, which had recently closed due to a poor hygiene rating.

In a later post, shared on the Monmouth New Businesses Facebook group on Tuesday, February 27, he confirmed the restaurant was now open.

He shared a picture of the restaurant's menu, displaying a range of classic Italian dishes and their opening hours.

In the post he wrote: "La Taverna - now open.

"Noticed they are now open. Menu in the window and definitely an Italian theme. 20% discount for takeaways

"Nothing more to report other than 'good luck' and hope it's a success."

The new restaurant will be serving up Italian classics such as lasagne, penne arrabiata, risotto - both chicken and vegetarian, fish and meat dishes including pollo parmigiana and salmone arrosto - a dish of salmon, mashed potatoes in a white wine and spiced tomato and basil sauce. For those a bit less adventurous, there is a range of classic pizzas.

The starters are all Italian or European too, including bruschetta, calamari, and mussels.

The desserts are something Italian cuisine is famous for, and La Taverna is no different, with popular classics such as tiramisu and panna cotta on the menu.

According to the pictures captured by Mr Dunckley, La Taverna will be open for lunch sittings Monday to Saturday 11am-3pm and Sunday 11am-4pm, and for dinner service Monday to Sunday 5pm-10pm.

You can find La Taverna at 13 Monnow St, Monmouth NP25 3EF.