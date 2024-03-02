Air Commodore Adrian Williams is stepping down as Air Officer Wales on St David's Day, paving the way for Air Commodore Robert Woods.

Mr Williams' duties encompassed public relations, ceremonial events and liaising with the Royal Household, as well as with UK and Welsh Governments.

A much-recognised figure at Welsh events, Mr Williams organised the RAF's centenary in 2018, celebrating founder and Welshman David Lloyd George.

He also created the 'Wales and the Battle of Britain' travelling exhibition, marking the battle's 80th anniversary.

In 2021, he became the first Welsh Language Champion for the Ministry of Defence.

He said: "It’s been a huge privilege to represent the RAF in Wales over so many years, forging so many wonderful links with so many communities and organisations across Wales."

Mr Woods, based in Bridgend, moves into the role after a 36-year RAF career as an engineering officer, including a stint as commanding officer of MOD St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan.

He said: "He’ll be a tough act to follow but I’m looking forward to it immensely."