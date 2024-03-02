A Newport resident has scooped the top prize of £1,000 in the St David's Hospice weekly lottery draw on March 1.
The winning ticket was number 404151.
A second prize of £500 went to ticket number 18672 from Bassaleg, Newport.
The third prize of £250 was won by ticket number 500149 in Usk and fourth place, £50, went to ticket number 2000224 in Bulwark, Chepstow.
Additionally, £20 prizes went to ticket numbers: 00225, 04775, 06116, 18556, 21424, 21438, 26162, 32436, 34200, 34446, 34898, 35628, 47035, 87177, 96459, 97393, 101812, 102636, 270849, 500557.
The hospice's lottery and seasonal Bumper Draws are a vital source of income. Each entry to the draw costs £1 with all proceeds supporting services offered by St David's Foundation Hospice Care.
