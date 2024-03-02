She is due to play at the Cardiff Globe on Tuesday, May 7.

Unveiling her bold new single Drink Me Up, she's proving why she's a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Drink Me Up evolved from a wild night of passion, as LYRA herself recalls: "Simply put, it’s about having wild drunk sex and taking from the night what you want from it, when two people come together for the same thing."

Produced by Nicki Adamsson, the record is intended to be "seductive" and "strong".

Her debut album, named 'LYRA', is set for release on April 12.

The Cork native's forthcoming UK tour comes after her headline tour in Ireland.

Tickets are currently on sale.

The singer will be performing across various locations in the UK, including Manchester Deaf Institute on May 4 and Glasgow King Tuts on May 5, finishing off at London Omeara on May 8.