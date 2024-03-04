Most Welsh teenagers fear that their future will be worse than their parents based on concerns about money, the environment, and unemployment, new polling data reveals.
The survey, conducted by children's charity Barnardo's and YouGov surveyed 225 youngsters, aged between 14 and 17.
A significant 58 per cent expected to have a lesser quality of life than the previous generation.
Dylan Thomas from Newport has been supported by Barnardos for 10 years. He said: "It fees like a dog-eat-dog world where the rich are getting richer, and the poor can't move up."
Worryingly, 22 per cent were concerned that they wouldn’t be able to afford a comfortable lifestyle by the age of 30.
Sarah Crawley, director of Barnardo's Cymru, said: "It’s distressing to know that a generation of Welsh children believe they will have a life worse than that of their parents."
Barnardo's, along with other stakeholders, call for urgent action to address these statistics and is launching a strategy to tackle the crisis.
