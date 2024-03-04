The survey, conducted by children's charity Barnardo's and YouGov surveyed 225 youngsters, aged between 14 and 17.

A significant 58 per cent expected to have a lesser quality of life than the previous generation.

Dylan Thomas from Newport has been supported by Barnardos for 10 years. He said: "It fees like a dog-eat-dog world where the rich are getting richer, and the poor can't move up."

Worryingly, 22 per cent were concerned that they wouldn’t be able to afford a comfortable lifestyle by the age of 30.

Sarah Crawley, director of Barnardo's Cymru, said: "It’s distressing to know that a generation of Welsh children believe they will have a life worse than that of their parents."

Barnardo's, along with other stakeholders, call for urgent action to address these statistics and is launching a strategy to tackle the crisis.