The island, once broken apart, was towed, repaired and replanted with native species such as Cyperus sedge, Sweet Reed grass, Yellow Flag Iris, Purple Loosestrife, and Water Mint.

The council’s move aims to support local wildlife and boost biodiversity.

The council has, since 2020, minimised grass cutting in almost 200 areas to allow self-reseeding and to offer habitats for insects, birds, and small mammals.

In addition, pigs from Greenmeadow Farm are clearing overgrown areas in Llanfrechfa to aid wildflower growth, and old hedges in Local Nature Reserves are being traditionally re-laid.

Kenny Pugh, from Crow Valley Angling Club, said: "The renovation of the floating island has created a new oasis for various species of birds, amphibians and insects as well as providing protection for fish.

"The island has historically been used by swans and coots for nesting but will take time to establish.

"The island was designed as a safe haven for birds away from predators on the banks and will do so throughout the year."