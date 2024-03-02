He will be performing at Chepstow Racecourse on Tuesday, July 9.

He is also marking the fifth anniversary of his chart-topping album Wasteland, Baby! with a special vinyl release on April 19.

The album, featuring tracks such as Nina Cried Power, Movement, and Would That I, earned him his first US Billboard number one, solidifying his reputation after his debut hit Take Me To Church.

The anniversary vinyl package includes ultra clear and transparent green discs, a live version of Shrike recorded at Dublin's Windmill Lane Studios, an acoustic rendition of Be, and an unreleased track Why Would You Be Loved.

The Irish star achieved his first UK number one with his third studio album, Unreal Unearth, in August last year.

He outsold the entire UK Top five in release week sales.

Fans can also catch Hozier live on July 7 at London's Finsbury Park for his biggest UK headline show to date.

Tickets and full global tour information can be found on Hozier's website.