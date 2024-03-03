If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Murphy, male, six months old, Cocker Spaniel cross Beagle

Murphy came to us from a home following a break up.

He loves everyone and just wants to be loved but is very sad to find himself here.

Murphy already walks on a lead but this needs a little more work. We’ve been told he is house trained if he has regular access to the outside.

Murphy does jump up so he can be homed with older dog-savvy children of around 11-plus.

Murphy is looking for an active home.

Bambi, female, one year old, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel cross Poodle

Bambi is scared girl who has come to us from a breeder.

Bambi is looking for a quiet calm adult-only home.

She has never known life without the company of other dogs so she will need a home with at least one confident resident dog.

She will need kind understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills.

Bambi will need lots of TLC in her new home. This will be a big change for her so she will new adopters who are aware of this.

Fly, female, six years old, Old English Sheepdog

Fly has a very sweet temperament and has come to us from a breeder.

Fly is looking for a home where there is at least one other dog to guide her into life living in a home.

We would consider homing her with older children who experienced around large dogs.

Fly has a Grade 1 heart murmur which does not currently require medication but will need to be monitored by adopters vets.

Jess, female, eight year old, German Shorthaired Pointer

Jess is very sweet girl who has come from her breeder.

Jess knows how to walk on a lead.

She is looking for an adult-only home where she can settle and relax into her new way of life.

Jess can be the only dog in the home so long as you have plenty of time and attention for her.

Jess can’t wait to find her forever home to enjoy her golden years and be back in the creature comforts of a home.

Alfie, male, two years old, Labrador

Alfie has a heart of gold.

He is an active, affectionate and very sweet boy who loves to go out for walks, playing and having cuddles.

Alfie came to us from a home due to resource guarding with food so he is looking for an adult-only home experienced in resource guarding.

So if you are looking to adopt an only dog, have an active life, are ready to put some fun into training, then this boy is for you.