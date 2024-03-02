Peredur Owen Griffiths MS has written to the UK Government, urging parity of bank holidays with Scotland, specifically to recognise St David's Day as a day off.

Mr Griffiths wrote to Business and Trade Secretary, Kemi Badenoch MP, with the assertion that the Welsh populace deserves a bank holiday on their patron saint's day, similar to their Scottish and Northern Irish counterparts.

He said: "It is high time that the people of Wales get to enjoy what some counterparts in the UK already have – a bank holiday on the day of their patron saint".

He argued that this would allow them a day to "relax as well as celebrate their nationhood, their history and their unique culture."

Wales has eight bank holidays compared to 14 in Malta and Mr Griffiths said: "Even if you compare us to Scotland and Northern Ireland, we lose out on an extra one or two bank holidays respectively."

Griffiths ended his plea with the famous words of St David, urging the government to "do the little things" and grant Wales the extra Bank Holiday.