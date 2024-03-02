A MAN has been charged over an alleged XL Bully attack in Gwent.
Lewis Williams, 22, is accused of being the owner/person in charge of a dog which caused injury after being dangerously out of control in Ebbw Vale.
The prosecution claims Brandon Lewis was hurt on Emlyn Avenue on July 8 last year.
Williams did not enter a plea after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.
The defendant, of Emlyn Avenue, is due to appear before the crown court on March 28.
Williams was granted unconditional bail.
