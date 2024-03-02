Lewis Williams, 22, is accused of being the owner/person in charge of a dog which caused injury after being dangerously out of control in Ebbw Vale.

The prosecution claims Brandon Lewis was hurt on Emlyn Avenue on July 8 last year.

Williams did not enter a plea after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendant, of Emlyn Avenue, is due to appear before the crown court on March 28.

Williams was granted unconditional bail.