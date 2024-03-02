This part of the 'Wales in India' initiative aims to support the demand of qualified healthcare professionals in NHS Wales.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan MS, who signed the agreement, met with the new staff during her visit to Kerala.

Siji Salimkutty, a nurse from Kerala who moved to Wales in 2004, said: "I came to Wales seeking opportunity, but what I found was a home.

"For the past 20 years, working in NHS Wales has been an enriching journey filled with camaraderie, growth, and a deep sense of belonging."

The move is part of the NHS Wales workforce implementation plan, and continues the trend from last year, where 400 internationally educated nurses were recruited.

This year will see a further increase in international recruitment bolstered by a £5 million programme.

Mrs Morgan said: "Despite record number of nurses and other healthcare professionals in NHS Wales, the demand for health care workers globally has significantly increased.

"International recruitment, alongside our investment and commitment to home grown healthcare staff, is one of the ways we can fill the workforce gaps and rely less on agency staff."