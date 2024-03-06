As it is 40 years this year since the strike, we have taken a look back at what caused the strike and the events that happened during that fateful year.

Feb 25, 1983: 23,500 Welsh miners confirm their intentions to go out on strike following claims that the National Coal Board (NCB) have gone back on their word to expand the industry and recruit enough men to enable the South Wales coalfields to survive. South Wales National Union of Miners (NUM) President Emlyn Williams says they are "fighting for the existence of the industry". Miners from eight collieries across South Wales join the strike in support, with miners' president Arthur Scargill warning of further unrest.

Feb. 28 1983: Gwent miners travel to English coalfields to get support for their strike from Nottinghamshire, who reject the idea of immediate help, while Cardiff striking miners invade the NUM's area headquarters.

Mar 2 1983: South Wales miners believe a national strike is closer as South Yorkshire and Scottish coalfields' union chiefs call a strike in sympathy, while other areas are being urged to back the fight against pit closures.

Mar 5 1983: South Wales miners canvas support for a national strike by meeting with local groups from strong mining towns in England

Mar 7 1983: NCB chief Norman Siddell warns it will be "high summer" before the effects of a strike are felt, the day before a ballot about national strike action.

Mar 8 1983: A vote for national strike action is taken across the UK.

Mar 9-10 1983: The South Wales miners strike is at risk without the support of other miners, and a national call for strike action is rejected 6-4.

Mar 12 1983: South Wales miners union leaders vote to end the strike.

However, a year later, the idea for a national miners strike would return, and this time, it was much stronger.

Mar 6, 1984: Fears of a national miners strike are growing after South Wales miners are expected to back South Yorkshire miners over their strike about the possibility of the colliery closing.

Mar 7 1984: Welsh miners vote to strike again at the prospect of losing 2,500 jobs if the coalfields close.

Mar 13 1984: South Wales miners finally get the nationwide strike, where 81 pits are out but 83 work normally. Union moderates call for a strike ballot. National Coal Board says Britain has 23 million tons of coal in stock with another 24 million at the power stations.

Mar 14 1984: Violent picketing in Gwent leaves three injured at the Blaenserchan colliery near Pontypool.

Mar 16 1984: All pits in South Wales are at a total standstill as the Yorkshire NUM face contempt of court proceedings from the NCB granted by the High Court.

Mar 17 1984: South Wales miners plan to picket outside North Wales pits if there is an attempt to resume production

Mar 19 1984: Massive police presence disrupts Gwent picketers attempts to close down coalfields in the Midlands

Mar 20 1984: Limited success for Gwent picketers in closing down anti-strike coalfields after dodging police blockades

Mar 21 1984: Gwent picketers go on the march overnight to beat the police blockades at anti-strike pits

Mar 22 1984: Union leaders at Llanwern steelworks plan to send an SOS to the miners if the pit strike continues

Mar 29 1984: Reports of potential clash between miners and steelworkers over the future of the steel industry with the ongoing miners strike

Apr 3 1984: Llanwern steelworks union chiefs make a last-gasp effort to keep the plant in full production and avoid threat to its future amid clashes with NUM

Apr 7 1984: Llanwern steel boss Bob Haslam slams NUM's 'suicide' strike pact

Apr 19 1984: Gwent miners' leaders promise that Llanwern steel won't be jeopardised by the strike

Apr 28 1984: Miners leaders agree to special coal shipments after desperate plea from LLanwern steelworks claims they could face 'permanent damage'

May 3 1984: Llanwern steelworks is forced to consider layoffs

May 4 1984: Miners agree to break strike to ensure the steelworks survival

May 8-9 1984: The deal brings Llanwern some hope amid talks to avoid a permanent shutdown

Jun 6 1984: Miners' leaders pledge to maintain Llanwern coal lifeline

Jun 12 1984: Leaders are fighting to get a blockade of vital supplies to the steelworks after a ban on coal and coke shipments is imposed

Jun 1984: The Battle of Orgreave - a violent confrontation between miners and police results in more than 100 arrested and beaten

Jun 20-21 1984: Llanwern blockade begins, halting railway traffic as disaster looms for LLanwern

Jun 25 1984: Blockade of iron-ore trains into Llanwern succeeds with miners now tightening the noose

Jun 26-30 1984: Llanwern steelworks fight to get their vital iron-ore trains, as South Wales coal boss Phil Weekes warns that all eight Gwent mining pits could close if the steelworks shuts

Jul 2 1984: Steel unions reject miners' pleas to stop all steel production as the ore convoys continue

Jul 4-5 1984: 23 Llanwern picketers appear in court on charges ranging from obstruction to criminal damage, while 19 miners are arrested on the picket lines while unions and the Coal Board officials meet for peace talks, which collapse on July 18.

Major scenes of violence on the picketing lines at Llanwern, the worst violence of the strikes

Jul 9 1984: Arsonists attack a Llanwern convoy organiser's office late at night

Jul 31 1984: South Wales miners assets seized and fined £55,000 for contempt of court over picketing.

Sep 9 1984: Further secret peace talks collaspe

Sep 20 1984: Transport chiefs plead with NUM to end the siege on the steelworks

Sep 25 1984: Llanwern lorry convoy ambushed by striking miners on the M4, with the miners warned of a potential murder charge if they cause a death

Oct 25 1984: High court orders seizure of union fund.

Nov 5 1984: Union funds of £3 million seized in Dublin.

Nov 12 -19 1984: Thousands of miners head back to work

Nov 30 1984: A taxi driver is killed taking a miner to work in South Wales.

Dec 2 1984: Special NUM conference votes to fight on with the strike

Dec 20 1984 - Jan 10 1985: Nottinghamshire miners decide to stop striking and are expelled from the union as a result

Jan 21 1985: A secret meeting between NUM and NCB to attempt to find a settlement to end the strike

Feb 20 1985 South Wales miners join with others to reject peace plan by trade union leaders and the government

Feb 25 - 27 1985: More than 3,500 miners return to work on February 25, and by February 27, more than half are back at work across the UK

Mar 1 1985: Regional coalfields begin to exert pressure on NUM and tough standing groups such as South Wales to end the strike

Mar 3 1985: Special delegate conference votes to end the strike, leading to extensive pit closures, job losses, foreign coal imports, political unrest and a major decline in trade union influence in British politics

As we approach the 40th anniversary, many people who remember the strike remain "bitter and twisted" by how they were treated by the institutions such as the police and government.

As a result, they no longer trust in these institutions to support the people as we face a financial crisis.