ACCA Cymru/Wales invited the business community to discuss the importance of commerce in the Welsh society.

Anne Jessopp, CEO of The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, spoke to the 170 guests in Cardiff.

Ms Jessopp said: "One of the ways we understand our purpose is the value we place on British crafts.

"We are moving our people into more sustainable skilled roles as well as nurturing new and diverse talent."

The Royal Mint, generating £1.9 billion in yearly revenue and maintaining customers in 120 countries, is planning to open a facility dedicated to reproducing gold from UK electronic waste.

Lloyd Powell, head of ACCA Cymru/Wales said: "Anne’s message about a clear vision, international trade, sustainability, skills and business transformation resonates with ACCA and all our members in Wales.

"It is so important for the business community to come together to ensure we continue to work towards a prosperous future for Wales."