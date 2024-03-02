West Monmouth School gives points for each week of full attendance, redeemable in the Class Charts Store.

Adopted in September, the initiative has cut habitual no-show cases by almost 50 per cent, raising total attendance from 86 to 88.7 per cent.

A pupil's attendance level dipping below 80 per cent constitutes them being persistently absent.

The rewards let students 'buy' masterclasses, granting 111 pupils so far this year with access to activities like arts and crafts, basketball, yoga, dance, and jewellery making.

Additional rewards include experience day vouchers and takeaway pizzas.

Emma Jordan, headteacher at West Monmouth School said: "We are delighted with the results of our attendance reward scheme, which has had a positive impact on the pupils’ motivation, behaviour, and achievement.

"We recognise that there are young people who suffer from genuine reasons which may affect their attendance.

"At West Monmouth we have implemented significant support for these pupils to support them in returning to school."

The strategy is part of a Torfaen Council campaign to lower unauthorised absences and lateness.

The average attendance rate in Torfaen schools is 90.4 per cent, mirroring the Welsh national average.