A roster of activities has been lined up, including Easter Fun at Caerphilly Castle from March 28 to April 2, from 11am to 3pm.

Young people can join a trail through the castle's walls, with added Easter crafts and face-painting.

Chepstow Castle invites visitors to step into the world of medieval medicine on April 6 and 7.

Those fascinated by medieval health practices can meet a medieval doctor who will decode the era's herbal remedies.

The Pilgrimage at Tintern Abbey, an immersive experience on March 30, 31, and April 1, takes visitors back to 1416 as the courageous Freemen of Gwent seek solace from their war experiences.

The event will be from 11am to 4pm.

Cadw sites, such as Tretower Court and Castle, Caerphilly Castle, Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths, and Blaenavon Ironworks, are hosting Easter egg hunts throughout the holidays.

For more information, go to https://www.cadwmembership.service.gov.wales/.