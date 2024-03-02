Live

Best pictures and weather updates as snow falls in Gwent

Met Office
Snow
Weather
South Wales
By Sam Portillo

  • People in parts of Gwent have woken up to snow this morning.
  • The Met Office forecasts a 90 per cent chance of snow in places like Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale in the coming hours.

