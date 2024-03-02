A volunteer steering group has transformed the vacant former post office into a 500-capacity events space in just a matter of months.

Hundreds of curious visitors attended a pre-launch party on New Year’s Eve - but the venue opens in earnest tonight, March 2, with a headline showing from Caldicot outfit The Bug Club.

OPENING NIGHT 🌽

We're SO excited to show you all what we've been working on since we last opened our doors on NYE. Those of you who were fast enough to have bagged tickets for this evening's SOLD OUT celebrations are in for a treat! 🐛 pic.twitter.com/viVlugSK9I — Corn Exchange, Newport (@Cornexchangenpt) March 2, 2024

There will be a number of familiar faces enjoying the show including members of city hip hop group Goldie Lookin Chain.

The volunteer group has enjoyed support from local tradespeople and music enthusiasts, including Gig Buddies project coordinator Kai Jones and Darling Buds and Burning Ferns guitarist Dave Corten, as they raced to get the venue ready for a 500-strong crowd.

All hands on deck: Volunteers have helped get the venue ready for opening night (Image: Supplied)

While they have spent big on state-of-the-art sound equipment, a lot of the furniture comes “pre-loved” from Facebook Marketplace and other second-hand sites.

“We are so grateful to everyone who came to help,” said finance officer Emma Jones.

“We were able to tick some big tasks off our list, including painting some huge walls, getting through masses of glossing and even cleaning the windows – a long-overdue job!

“Diolch yn fawr to everyone who came out to help.”

'Ready'





The foyer doubles up as a mural to some of the city’s landmarks, like the clock tower and SDR. There is a light-up corn feature behind the bar - a logo that is destined to become familiar on nights out in Newport.

There is a proper, big disco ball suspended from the ceiling that leaves you in no doubt about the size of the steering group’s ambition for the place - and not just for music.

'Hip Newport is the new rock music capital of the world' (Image: Sam Portillo)

A drag brunch, silent disco and stand-up performance from Britain’s Got Talent comedian Robert White are also on the cards.

Le Pub operations manager and Corn Exchange steering group chair Sam Dabb said: “There are no other venues as agile as this, and Newport is so ready for it.

“In terms of live music, the Corn Exchange will be unique. There are no venues like this in South East Wales, meaning the area loses out on a whole raft of touring bands.

“I see in Le Pub just how popular Newport is for gigs with people not only from the city but the wider Valleys and Welsh borders area, and we know a bigger venue will compliment Le Pub’s offering perfectly.”